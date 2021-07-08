Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 70,193 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,193 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.81% of Brooks Automation worth $291,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.