Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 73,988 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,988 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.76% of AAON worth $358,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,669. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.