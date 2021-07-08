Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 235,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Kearny Financial worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

