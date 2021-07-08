Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $153.31 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00855198 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 545,836,920 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

