Keep4r Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $344,534.20 and approximately $27,935.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00012378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

