Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NWPX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,708. The company has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.4% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

