Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $896.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

