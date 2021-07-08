Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,446 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

