Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 411,146 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 411,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.