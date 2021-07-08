Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Calavo Growers worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVGW opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

