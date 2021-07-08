Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,338 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Coastal Financial worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

