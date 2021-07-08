Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,813 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

