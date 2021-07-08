Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 489,530 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

