Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.