Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

