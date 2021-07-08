Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

