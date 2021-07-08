Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,710. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

