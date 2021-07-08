Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

TROW stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.