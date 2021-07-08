Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,965 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of NN worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NN by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

