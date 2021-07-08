Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,560 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Ranpak worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

