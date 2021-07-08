Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $249.56 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

