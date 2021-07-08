Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Brigham Minerals worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

