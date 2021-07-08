Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Surmodics worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $740.80 million, a PE ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

