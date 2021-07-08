Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.48 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.19 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

