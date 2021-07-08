Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,439 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $798,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

PINE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

