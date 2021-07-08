Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,509 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 3.49% of United Security Bancshares worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.82. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

