Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,879 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

