Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

