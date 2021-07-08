Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,309 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,309 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of CIRCOR International worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $618.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIR. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.