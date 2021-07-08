Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 137,931 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,931 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of SJW Group worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.15.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

