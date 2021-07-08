Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,481 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,481 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 662.75 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

