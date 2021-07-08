Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.
In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
