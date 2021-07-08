Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

