Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,173 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.80% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NREF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

NREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

