Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,613 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vicor worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,443,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICR opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

