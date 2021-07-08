Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,741 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.86% of Mackinac Financial worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

MFNC stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

MFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

