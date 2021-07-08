Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,736 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NSSC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.16 million, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

