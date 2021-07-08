Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 637,239 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637,239 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 701.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

