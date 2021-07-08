Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,763 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of FB Financial worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

