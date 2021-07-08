Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.82 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

