Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.85 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 326,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of APA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

