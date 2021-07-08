Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of II-VI worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

