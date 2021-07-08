Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 217,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

