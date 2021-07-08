Kenneth S. Grossman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 11,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,887. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.