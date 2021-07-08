Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

EPA:AIR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €109.82 ($129.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,549,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.36.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

