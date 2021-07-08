Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.55 ($148.88).

Shares of SAF stock traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €115.96 ($136.42). 770,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €122.50. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran makes up approximately 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

