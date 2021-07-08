Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.52. 250,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,084. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

