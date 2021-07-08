Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

