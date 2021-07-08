Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,360.38

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $76,360.38 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00054906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00872924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005285 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

