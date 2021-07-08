Kind Ads Token Market Cap Reaches $75,489.37 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $75,489.37 and $13.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.