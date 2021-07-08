Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

